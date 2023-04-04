Where to Find Passover Dinners This Week Around DC

This year, Passover is celebrated starting at sundown on Wednesday, April 5 through the evening of Thursday, April 13.

Passover is a week-long holiday that is celebrated by Jewish people each spring to commemorate their freedom from slavery. On Passover, Jews use the foods on the Seder plate to retell the story of their exodus out of Egypt.

Check out these last-minute Passover dinner options around the D.C. area to enjoy:

Call Your Mother Deli: Pecan matzo brittle will be available in-store from Wednesday, April 5, through Thursday, April 13 from their multiple locations in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia.

CMB at Home: Take home your Passover dinner from April 5 through 13. The four-course meal package serves two people, or order entrees just for yourself. Highlights include slow-roasted brisket and grilled lamb sirloin with gremolata.

Jewish Veg Zeder: Don't miss Jewish Veg's third annual vegan Zoom Sedar Thursday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. You will have the opportunity to choose breakout rooms to play games, sing, and share recipes. Tickets are $18.

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab (Northwest D.C.): Enjoy Passover dinner on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6 from 4 to 9 p.m. with many items such as gefilte fish with red beet horseradish and herb-roasted chicken. The dinner is $69.95 per person and $29.95 for children under 12. Carry-out is also offered.

Passover Sedar 2023 with American Friends of Lubavitch (Northwest D.C.): Join an in-person Seder beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 and at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Adult reservations start at $72.

Sababa (Northwest D.C.): Dinner specials during the duration of Passover, available for dine-in or pickup. A la carte dishes such as matzo-crusted chicken schnitzel with sweet corn tahina and braised beef brisket, range from $12 to $28.

Teddy & The Bully Bar (Northwest D.C.): This American restaurant is offering a sit-down Sedar spread on April 5 and 6 from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Take-out and delivery options are also available. The Sedar dinner is $55 per person and $25 for kids.