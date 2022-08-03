Where Jahan Dotson Believes His Strong Hands Originated From

Where Dotson believes his strong hands originated from originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tremendous catch radius. Excellent ball skills. Versatility. Competitiveness.

All four of those phrases were used by Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew to describe wide receiver Jahan Dotson on April 29, the night the team selected the Penn State product 16th overall.

So far, the rookie wideout has fit those descriptions. In fact, Dotson's tremendous hands have stood out so much that Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said the rookie "catches the football as natural as anybody I've been around."

Dotson's impressive catch radius and ball skills have carried over to training camp, too. The 22-year-old has been an often target of Wentz; the two were able to connect on a pair of 20-plus yard completions during 7-on-7 drills on Tuesday, Washington's first padded practice.

Following Tuesday's session, Dotson took the podium and explained where he believes his sure-hands come from.

“I don't wanna sound cocky or anything, but I feel like I've always been a pretty good pass catcher," Dotson said. "As a little kid, I was always playing with a football, a basketball, stuff like that. I always had some type of sports ball in my hand. I feel like that that stemmed from being a little kid, just being heavily into sports and then over the years."

Dotson's habit of always having a ball in his hand has not faded, either. When the first-rounder hopped off the plane and arrived in Ashburn for his introductory press conference following the draft in April, a football was in his hand.

By no means is Dotson being cocky, either. Anyone who's had the chance to watch him catch the football knows the rookie is telling the truth.

Even though Dotson's hands are arguably the best part of his game, the rookie wide receiver believes there's still plenty of room for growth in that aspect.

"I just work on it constantly," Dotson said. "Because if you work on something, you can't get worse, you're only gonna get better. So, I feel like that's a great attribute of mine and I only wanna make it better.”

Through one week of camp, Dotson has given Commanders fans as much to be excited about as any player on the team. He's been steady, consistent and flashed more times than not. The Commanders know they have an elite receiver in Terry McLaurin, but Dotson's emergence could significantly change the way Washington's offense looks.

"Jahan has an opportunity to be an integral part of what we do already," Rivera said Saturday. "He's shown some flashes that have been very impressive."

