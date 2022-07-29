Where Commanders' Terry McLaurin Ranks Among NFL Receiving Title Favorites

Where Terry McLaurin ranks among NFL receiving title favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Cooper Kupp nearly set two NFL receiving records in 2021.
The Los Angeles Rams star wideout fell 18 yards short of breaking Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record of 1,964. And he needed just five more receptions to surpass Michael Thomas’ record of 149.
But after pacing the league with a staggering 1,947 yards last season, Kupp will have another shot at history in 2022. If he’s able to finish atop the regular-season receiving yards leaderboard once again, Kupp would join a very exclusive group of back-to-back receiving champions.
In the post-merger era (since 1970), just three players have managed to win consecutive receiving titles: Jerry Rice (1989-90, 1993-95), Andre Johnson (2008-09) and Calvin Johnson (2011-12).
So what are the odds Kupp cracks that group this season?
Who are the betting favorites to lead the NFL in receiving yards in 2022?
While Kupp is a betting favorite to win the 2022 receiving title, he isn’t the only one. Young studs Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals and Justin Jefferson of the Vikings are co-favorites along with Kupp to lead the league in receiving yards at +800, according to our partner, PointsBet.
Jefferson finished second to Kupp as a second-year pro in 2021 with 1,616 yards. And Chase was right up there with the receiving leaders as a rookie with 1,455 yards – good for fourth overall and 18 yards shy of the all-time rookie record.
The next-closest receiver to the three co-favorites is Davante Adams with +1200 odds. Adams had the third-most receiving yards last season with 1,553 in 16 games. The five-time Pro Bowler will now be catching passes from Derek Carr in a Raiders uniform instead of running routes for two-time-defending MVP Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
Kupp, Jefferson, Chase, Adams and the Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb are the only players with better odds than Chiefs tight Travis Kelce. Kelce, who is tied with Bills WR Stefon Diggs for the sixth-best odds at +1400, has been top five in receiving yards in two of the last three seasons and could have another big year in store with Tyreek Hill now in Miami.
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is tied with seven others for the 26th-best odds. McLaurin, Christian Kirk, Tyler Lockett, Darnell Mooney, Michael Pittman Jr., Kyle Pitts, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaylen Waddle are all listed at +5000.
McLaurin, the new $71 million man, recorded his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2021. The former third-round pick ranked 20th in the NFL with 1,053 yards.
RELATED: McLaurin’s extension gives teammates ‘restored faith’ in team
Here’s a full look at the top betting favorites for the 2022 receiving title:
Cooper Kupp: +800
Justin Jefferson: +800
Ja’Marr Chase: +800
Davante Adams: +1200
CeeDee Lamb: +1300
Stefon Diggs: +1400
Travis Kelce: +1400
Tyreek Hill: +2000
Deebo Samuel: +2000
Mike Evans: +2000
Keenan Allen: +3000
A.J. Brown: +3000
Marquise Brown: +3000
Jerry Jeudy: +3000
Diontae Johnson: +3000
D.J. Moore: +3000
Michael Thomas: +3300
Tee Higgins: +3500
Hunter Renfrow: +3500
Amari Cooper: +4000
Gabriel Davis: +4000
D.K. Metcalf: +4000
Allen Robinson:+4000
JuJu Smith-Schuster: +4000
Courtland Sutton: +4000
Christian Kirk: +5000
Tyler Lockett: +5000
Terry McLaurin: +5000
Darnell Mooney: +5000
Michael Pittman Jr.: +5000
Kyle Pitts: +5000
Amon-Ra St. Brown: +5000
Jaylen Waddle: +5000
T.Y. Hilton: +6000
Darren Waller: +6000
Brandin Cooks: +6600
Christian McCaffrey: +6600
George Kittle: +6600
Drake London: +6600
DeVante Parker: +6600
DeVonta Smith: +6600
Garrett Wilson: +6600
