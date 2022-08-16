When Is the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? How to Watch, Schedule, Streaming, Groups

When is the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

For the first time in history, the biggest tournament in the world is headed to the middle east. Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will start in November of this year instead of the customary summertime tournament due to excessive heat. France is eager to defend its 2018 title as soccer's best national team, but nations like Belgium, Brazil, Argentina and others are poised to break their hopes of becoming repeat champions.

Storylines are not in short supply heading into the colossal tournament. The United States - after embarrassingly missing out on the 2018 World Cup - is back in the fold this year and is placed alongside England, Iran and Wales in Group B. Elsewhere, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are back to lead their nations (Argentina and Portugal, respectively), in what could be their last hurrah at taking home sport's most prestigious award. All eyes will be on them come tournament time.

Also of note is the fact that Italy, fresh off one of the most dominant runs in country history culminating in the capture of the 2020 EURO tournament championship, failed to qualify for the World Cup this time around. Italy usually poses one of the biggest threats on the international stage but their colors will not be worn in Qatar come November.

One of the biggest months in sports is nearly upon us. Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar How To Watch

What: 2022 FIFA World Cup

Where: The opening match as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final will take place in Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Other games will take place here as well at other stadiums throughout the country.

When: Sunday, November 20 -- Sunday, December 18

TV Channel: The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be broadcast live across FOX Sports (FOX and FS1) in the English Language as well as on Telemundo in Spanish.

Live Stream: You can live stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Peacock, Fubo, SlingTV, and Vidgo.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TV Schedule

(All times are EST)

Sunday, November 20 at 11am -- Friday, December 2 at 2pm: Group stage matches

Sunday, December 3 at 10am -- Tuesday, December 6 at 2pm: Round of 16 knockout matches

Friday, December 9 at 10am -- Saturday, December 10 at 2pm: Quarterfinals

Tuesday, December 13 at 2pm and Wednesday, December 14 at 2pm: Semifinals

Saturday, December 17 at 10am: Third-place match

Sunday, December 18 at 10am: 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea