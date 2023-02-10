Wheaton High Wrestling Season Canceled Over Ineligible Athlete

The principal at Wheaton High School canceled the rest of its wrestling season after an investigation found the coach used an ineligible student-athlete.

A letter from principal Joshua Munsey says the ineligible wrestler’s participation violated the rules of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA).

“When violations of athletic regulations occur, specific procedures must be followed and penalties imposed, per the regulations outlined in the MPSSAA handbook,” the letter reads. “As a result of this violation, penalties have been imposed that are consistent with MPSSAA regulations.”

“It’s kind of like, took a shot at our morale,” team captain Gregory Vasquez said. “Our season’s done. We’re never going to get a shot at counties or regionals or states.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Coach Justin Ellis said he knew he was breaking the rules but thought the consequences would come down on him and not the varsity, junior varsity and girls teams.

“This is a group of kids who’ve worked hard, who’ve been dedicated to the sport, who’ve built a great sense of camaraderie, and to have their season ended so abruptly and in such a nontransparent way was really a blow,” parent Maggie McDonough said.

Narissa Johnson, whose son wrestles on the team, said parents are fighting back and have made a formal request to let the student-athletes continue the season.

“We have received nothing,” she said. “We received formal recognition from the director of MCPS athletics, his name is Jeff Sullivan, that he received our letter and that’s been about it.”

Parents say they have been trying for a week to get the decision overturned but have been told it’s a done deal.

The wrestlers say they want to continue to compete and feel like they are being punished.

“I felt pretty heartbroken,” Vasquez said. “Because I felt like all my hard work was down the drain. I did it all for nothing, and all my achievements I’ve had throughout the season just doesn’t mean anything, now.”

The athletes and their parents say if they could get the decision reversed, the students could still compete in counties, regionals and states, but the clock is ticking.

Ellis said he's banned from campus and banned from speaking with the wrestlers.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools says Ellis is no longer employed by the school system.