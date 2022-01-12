What to Know About Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin's Inauguration

Glenn Youngkin is set to take office in Richmond, Virginia, Saturday as the commonwealth's 74th governor and the first Republican elected to the office since 2009.

The inauguration will hand over control of the state’s top elected offices from Democrats to Republicans. Also set to be sworn in are Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears. She'll be the first woman as well as the first woman of color to serve in the post in Virginia history.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When is the Virginia governor’s inauguration 2022?

Youngkin, Miyares and Sears are be inaugurated on the steps of the Virginia State Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The ceremonies are set to begin at noon, there will be a swearing-in ceremony, then Youngkin will start his tenure as governor.

You can livestream the ceremonies on nbcwashington.com and in the NBC Washington app.

The Virginia Department of General Services announced that the Capitol Square will be closed this week to prepare for the inauguration. Anyone with tickets to the inauguration can enter the square starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Virginia Capitol Police said.

Tickets are required to attend the event on Capitol Square. Due to capacity restrictions, tickets were made available through a lottery. They are now sold out.

What are the other inauguration events for Virginia Gov.-elect Youngkin?

Youngkin, who emphasized his outsider status and Virginia roots in his run, has planned a mix of high-dollar exclusive events and public events.

The inaugural weekend theme is “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together.”

Bruce Thompson, chair of the inauguration committee, told The Virginian-Pilot that the Youngkin and future Virginia first lady Suzanne Youngkin wanted events that are “fun and exciting and different.”

The events include:

Spirit of Sisterhood Tea — Friday morning: Future first lady Suzanne Youngkin will host a tea at The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Tickets are required.

— Friday morning: Future first lady Suzanne Youngkin will host a tea at The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Tickets are required. Spirit of Virginia Welcome Reception — Friday: This welcome reception is a ticketed event.

Spirit of Imagination Dinner — Friday evening: A black-tie dinner will be held at The Science Museum of Virginia. Tickets cost $10,000, the AP reported.

— Friday evening: A black-tie dinner will be held at The Science Museum of Virginia. Tickets cost $10,000, the AP reported. Spirit of Faith Prayer Breakfast — 8 a.m. Saturday: The Youngkin family is set to attend a prayer breakfast at the Jefferson Hotel. Tickets are no longer on sale. The event will be livestreamed on www.youngkininauguration.com.

— 8 a.m. Saturday: The Youngkin family is set to attend a prayer breakfast at the Jefferson Hotel. Tickets are no longer on sale. The event will be livestreamed on www.youngkininauguration.com. Spirit of Community Inaugural Parade — Saturday afternoon: After the inauguration, expect a parade through Capitol Square. “Attendees will have a front-row seat to witness the great people that embody the Spirit of Virginia,” the Youngkin inauguration team said. Tickets are required for the Capitol Square events.

— Saturday afternoon: After the inauguration, expect a parade through Capitol Square. “Attendees will have a front-row seat to witness the great people that embody the Spirit of Virginia,” the Youngkin inauguration team said. Tickets are required for the Capitol Square events. Spirit of Celebration — Saturday night: This casual party at Main Street Station is set to feature local food and live music. Tickets, which were going for $200 but are no longer on sale, are required.

The attire for Saturday night’s event was described as “casual creative,” and organizers suggested patriotic colors, cowboy boots or a “Glenn vest,” like the red fleece type the candidate favored while campaigning. Youngkin is selling "Glenn vests" on his website.

— Saturday night: This casual party at Main Street Station is set to feature local food and live music. Tickets, which were going for $200 but are no longer on sale, are required. The attire for Saturday night’s event was described as “casual creative,” and organizers suggested patriotic colors, cowboy boots or a “Glenn vest,” like the red fleece type the candidate favored while campaigning. Youngkin is selling "Glenn vests" on his website. Spirit of Togetherness Open House — Sunday morning: The newly inaugurated governor is set to open the doors of the Executive Mansion to members of the public. More details are expected soon.

Do I need tickets to attend the Virginia inauguration events in 2022?

Tickets are required for many of the events, including the inauguration ceremony on Capitol Square. No more tickets are available, according to the Youngkin inaugural website.

Street closures in Richmond, Virginia for Glenn Youngkin's Inauguration in 2022

No parking and street closures will be in effect for these streets from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to NBC12.

Grace Street between Belvidere & N. 9th Street

N. Henry between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Monroe between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Madison between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Jefferson between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Adams between W. Main & Broad Street

N. Foushee between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 1st Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 2nd Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 3rd Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 4th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 5th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 6th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 7th Street between E. Main & Broad Street

N. 8th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 9th Street between E. Main & Broad Street

N. 10th Street between Bank & E. Main Street

N. 12th Street between Bank & E. Main Street

Governor Street between E. Broad & Bank Street

N. 10th Street between E. Broad & Capital Street

N. 11th Street E. Board & Capital Street

Bank Street between N. 9th & Governor Street

E. Franklin Street between 6th and 9th Street

NBC12 reports there will be a rideshare pickup and drop-off area at the Pulse station in the 800 block of East Broad Street. It will be accessible on the north side of the street.