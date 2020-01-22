What to Know Ahead of Tax Filing Season in Virginia

Tax season is set to kick off in Virginia. Beginning Monday, residents can file Virginia individual income tax returns.

In a news release, the state Department of Taxation reminded residents that due to changes in federal tax law, the Virginia standard deduction has increased to $4,500 for individuals and married couples filing separately, and $9,000 for married couples filing jointly.

According to the state, individuals who made less than $69,000 in 2019 are entitled to use Free File software. Residents who made more money can try to use free fillable forms or look to approved tax preparation software that may charge a fee.

Last year, more than 4.2 million people filed individual income tax returns in Virginia. The department said 84% of those returns were filed electronically.

Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said the department encourages people to file electronically and to request any refunds via direct deposit.

The IRS will open the 2020 filing season on Jan. 27 as well.