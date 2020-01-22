Virginia

What to Know Ahead of Tax Filing Season in Virginia

The standard deduction has increased for Virginia residents

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Tax season is set to kick off in Virginia. Beginning Monday, residents can file Virginia individual income tax returns.

In a news release, the state Department of Taxation reminded residents that due to changes in federal tax law, the Virginia standard deduction has increased to $4,500 for individuals and married couples filing separately, and $9,000 for married couples filing jointly.

According to the state, individuals who made less than $69,000 in 2019 are entitled to use Free File software. Residents who made more money can try to use free fillable forms or look to approved tax preparation software that may charge a fee.

Local

Maryland 2 hours ago

Legendary DeMatha Coach Morgan Wootten Dies at 88

Washington DC 10 hours ago

Armed Robberies in Mt. Pleasant Concern Residents

Last year, more than 4.2 million people filed individual income tax returns in Virginia. The department said 84% of those returns were filed electronically.

Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said the department encourages people to file electronically and to request any refunds via direct deposit.  

The IRS will open the 2020 filing season on Jan. 27 as well.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiataxesMONEYTax Season
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us