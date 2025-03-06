Immigration

What to know about DHS' new immigration form

A legal expert said they are not encouraging people to submit the form yet

By Freixys Casado

The Department of Homeland Security has announced a registration form for certain undocumented immigrants. It appears to target individuals who are not yet on the government's radar.

About a week after its announcement, form G-325R is available — but is it safe to submit?

“It's like telling them, 'Here I am,’” said one DMV resident, who was clear the answer is “no.”

But immigration attorney Katherine Canto advises people to first evaluate their cases.

“We are not encouraging people right now to submit it yet, since we don’t have a deadline of 30 days,” Canto said.

The form, available through a USCIS account, is for undocumented individuals over 14 who entered without inspection. It requires personal information, including phone number, date of birth, family and address history, criminal records and immigration history.

“There could be consequences, so the consequences are ICE will know everything about you,” Canto said. “You are submitting your personal information.”

Failure to register could result in up to six months in jail and fines of $5,000.

Like Canto mentioned, although officials say new arrivals must register within 30 days of arrival in the country, a final deadline is unclear.

Meanwhile, experts expect legal challenges against this measure.

