Cherry blossom season is Washington, D.C.'s, most beautiful time of year. Get out and enjoy it with these outdoor tours, virtual activities and more.

Since we're past the peak bloom period, when 70% of the cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin are open, check out these other ways to celebrate spring flowers.

Art in Bloom

During National Cherry Blossom Festival

Various locations in D.C., Maryland, Virginia

Twenty-six giant sculptures made by 25 local and national artists are installed in various locations around D.C., National Harbor and Virginia's Aurora Highlands.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is providing a map on its website to help track and locate all of the sculptures. Those who find them can take a picture, tag the festival's social pages and add the hashtag #ArtInBloom to enter a raffle.

Cherry Blossom Cruises

Various times and locations through April 11

Hop on the Potomac Riverboat Company's cherry blossom water taxi that goes between The Wharf, Georgetown, Alexandria City Marina and National Harbor to get a waterside view of the blossoms. Masks are required for anyone over 3. One-way adult tickets start at $15; it's $11 for kids.

Petal Porch Parade

Saturday, March 20 to Sunday, April 11

Citywide

In place of gathering this year, the National Cherry Blossom Festival is encouraging residents to decorate their porches, yards or windows. A virtual map will display the locations of all registered Petal Porches, so people can walk, bike or drive around the communities and see the decorations. A Petal Porch Parade will take place on the weekend of April 10, where a Petal Procession will drive through select neighborhoods in and around the District.

Changes this year: There will not be a festival, but instead, residents are encouraged to decorate their lawns, windows or porches with cherry blossoms.

Artechouse's "Renewal 2121"

Through Monday, Sept. 6

1238 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, D.C.

Visitors will tour through Artechouse's four galleries to find nature blooming in unexpected ways one hundred years from now. The tour seeks to inspire hope for a post-pandemic life while also provide warnings for what the future could look like if climate change isn't addressed. Tickets range from $12 to $24.

Changes this year: The venue is operating at 25% capacity and social distancing among households is required.

Sakura Sunday

Each Sunday from March 21 to April 11

National Harbor, Maryland

Sakura Sunday located at National Harbor will feature a range of cultural activities, including Japanese-inspired art creation and culinary classes.

Changes this year: Both in person and virtual activities will be available.

Anacostia Park: Past, Present and Future

April 10-11

Virtual

The 11th Street Bridge Park's website will host a virtual festival on April 10 and 11. Listen to speakers tell stories of the community's past and present and enjoy musical performances.

Changes this year: The virtual festival will take place in lieu of the annual Anacostia River Festival.

Pop-Up Street Theater

Each Sunday from March 21 to April 11

Arlington, Virginia

Synetic Theater will be clowning around with free pop-up performances all around Arlington! A pair of physical theater improvisers will be making special appearances from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Art Wall in Virginia Highlands Park, the Crystal City Water Park, and the Long Bridge Park Esplanade.