What to Buy in April

Four items you can score big deals on right now

As warm weather returns, it’s time to gear up with some new products for the ins and outs of your home. Consumer Reports Deals Editor Samantha Gordon reveals some great April deals on products that stood out in their tests.

Grills 

CR found a Dyna-Glo barrel-style charcoal grill for $223 at Walmart and Wayfair. In CR’s tests, this grill scores well in cooking evenness, convenience, and cleaning.

Lawn Mowers

One deal that stands out is the Ego battery-powered mower for $500 at Lowe’s. 

Leaf Blower

And fall is not the only time a leaf blower comes in handy. The Ego battery-powered handheld leaf blower is available for $160 at Amazon and Lowe’s.

Power Washers

Greenworks, a light-duty pressure washer is available at Lowe's for $350 instead of the usual $400. That's a pretty significant discount on a really highly testing pressure washer.

For more deals during the month of April, visit here.

