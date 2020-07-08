What Now for Prince Andrew? Royal Faces Scrutiny After Ghislaine Maxwell's Arrest

As the lurid headlines swirl in the wake of the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, questions again are surging over what comes next for Britain's Prince Andrew, who is caught up in the high-profile affair.

The scandal that has for years dogged Andrew, 60, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, does not appear to be going away, NBC News reported. The prince has acknowledged that he knew both Epstein and Maxwell, the disgraced financier's former girlfriend, but has denied any wrongdoing.

After Maxwell was arrested Thursday, the acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss for the Southern District of New York told reporters: "I'm not going to comment on anyone's status in this investigation. But I would say we would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us. We would like to have the benefit of his statement."

Because Andrew is only a witness, NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos said, U.S. attorneys could not compel him to appear. Although he warned that "someone who may be considered a witness can quickly become a target, depending on what their answers to the questions are."

