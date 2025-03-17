Washington DC

What now? DC in limbo before House vote on $1.1B budget cut

By Andrea Swalec

The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill on Friday to prevent devastating cuts to D.C.’s budget, but will it will be at least a full week until the House weighs in.

D.C. would have to cut spending by more than $1.1 billion over just a few months, likely forcing cuts to public services, the police department and city schools.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is holding a press conference on D.C.’s next steps.

The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill on Friday to prevent devastating cuts to D.C.’s budget, but will it will be a full week until the House weighs in. News4's Juliana Valencia lays out D.C.'s next steps.

The Senate approved a continuing resolution (CR) on Friday to avert a government shutdown. Language in the bill effectively repealed D.C.’s current year budget, forcing a return to the prior year’s spending levels, though D.C. raises most of its own funds.

Legislation then passed by a voice vote would remove the requirement in the CR preventing D.C. from spending that billion dollars.

It’s now up to the House to decide on whether to force the D.C. budget cut. Members return from recess on March 24.

D.C. already took steps to prepare for the funding cut. The city administrator issued an order Friday restricting spending on travel, training and office improvements for all government agencies, as well as requiring permission before any agency does any hiring, promotes workers or gives bonuses.

Metro could lose over $200 million in funding from D.C. if Congress forces the District to cut spending of the city’s own funds. News4's Adam Tuss reports.
