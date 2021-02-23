What Kids Should Bring to School in the New Normal

As more districts start to offer in-person learning, News4 checked with several D.C.-area school districts to see what kids should bring to school. Essentials include a well-fitting mask, hand sanitizer, reusable water bottle, and personal school supplies to limit sharing.

News4 looked into the reopening plans for D.C., Montgomery, Prince George’s, Loudon, and Fairfax County Public Schools. These districts will provide masks for any child who needs or forgets one and have plenty of hand sanitizer spread out throughout the schools.

Rachna Sizemore-Heizer is a Fairfax County School Board member and parent. She’s sending her child with extra masks.

“In case a mask gets wet. Send a little thing of wet wipes in case a student wants to wipe a desk down or touches something,” Sizemore-Heizer said.

A D.C. non-profit is helping kids keep reading and develop social skills during the pandemic. The free program started as a result of virtual learning and is accepting new readers and mentors. For more information on Power Readers go here: https://www.tfaforms.com/4842804

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Most districts are requesting parents do a daily health assessment. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is requiring one on a weekly basis. This is an example of FCPS' Health assessment meant to be done on an honor basis.

If a child has coronavirus symptoms or has been in close contact with anyone suspected of having COVID-19 keep them at home.

D.C. Public Schools will be doing temperature check upon arrival. Fairfax and Montgomery County will not. Loudon has thermal cameras at all their schools that can scan up to 45 people per second.

Districts are also changing bus routes and pick-up times to accommodate for social distancing and staying in sync with virtual learning times. As for lunch, don’t be surprised if your child has to eat in the classroom or is asked to bring their own lunch.

With all the changes, It’s clear school is going to look different but districts have been preparing for months to welcome kids back. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand says he wants kids to be excited about coming back to class.

“Our schools are safe. We are safe. We are ready… This is truly a moment of hope and excitement, let them really sit in the moment, and enjoy this exciting return to school for in person learning,” Braband.

There may still be changes to in-person learning plans. Check your child's school website routinely for any updates or specific instructions.