What Is the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, and Why Is It Messing With DC Traffic?

Residents and workers in Downtown D.C. have already noticed the road closures in that area of the District caused by the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit -- and expressed their frustrations with the changes to traffic patterns.

But what is the summit, and why is it happening in the first place?

What Is the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit?

The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit is a meeting of international leaders, designed to emphasize and increase cooperation between the U.S. and countries on the African continent.

U.S. President Joe Biden is hosting 49 African heads of state, and the African Union Chair Commissioner, for the three-day conference, according to a press briefing.

That's not all of the 54 African countries that are members of the United Nations, but the only country that senior administration officials noted as not being invited to the summit was the territory of Western Sahara, because they do not have diplomatic relations with the U.S.

The summit runs from Dec. 13 through Dec. 15, with leaders departing on Friday.

The group of leaders will take part in a number of forum discussions about everything from democracy, to climate change and economic growth goals, to infrastructure, to outer space.

"The Summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities," the U.S. State Department webpage for the summit says.

The first U.S.-Africa summit was hosted in August 2014, but the U.S. has not held another summit since then. According to that press briefing about the summit, Biden "came in on day one with a determination to revitalize our partnerships with African countries."

A quote from Biden on the Summit webpage reiterates that commitment.

"I look forward to working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of U.S.-Africa relations," Biden said.

News4's Jackie Bensen reports that the summit will heavily impact people's ability to move through downtown D.C. thanks to road closures and security checkpoints.

Why Is the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Messing With D.C. Traffic?

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser requested the Secret Service designate the summit as a national special security event because of the large number of world leaders gathering in one place.

That means major road closures, checkpoints and fencing started going up around the Washington Convention Center on Sunday, and will continue through Saturday, Dec. 17.

Bus lines will be rerouted around the street closures, and the Mount Vernon Metro station is closed through midnight on Thursday, Dec. 15.

For the full list of road closures and emergency no parking streets, click here.