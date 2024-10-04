‘What could she have done?': Grandparents mourn girl, 1, who died Saturday night

The grandparents of a 1-year-old girl killed over the weekend are devastated and hoping for answers.

Medics were called to a home at the Sedgwick Garden Apartments on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest Washington Saturday night, according to a police report. Journee Moore was in cardiac arrest. She was taken to a hospital where she died that night.

Her grandparents say getting that call shattered their world.

“And the fact that we won't get to see her grow into this beautiful young woman, I have no words,” grandmother Nakia Moore said.

“What possibly could she have done to deserve this?” grandfather Juan Moore said.

Journee’s death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma. There has been no arrest.

The Moores do not want to speculate about what might have happened to Journee or why she was in D.C. They don't want to harm the investigation.

“We have so many questions, so many questions, and no answers,” Nakia Moore said. “But I trust that the investigation will find the answers.”

'Journee's my snickerdoodle'

Journee’s grandparents say their son and Journee's mom co-parented the little girl and Journee spent a lot of time in their home in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

“That feeling of being a pop-pop was the best feeling in the world, outside of my kids,” Juan Moore said.

They had four sons but just one granddaughter, Journee, who loved to dance and play.

“Journee's my snickerdoodle, and if you like snickerdoodles, you just can't get one,” Nakia Moore said. “You just want to gobble the whole bag.”

The Moores were looking forward to Journee's second Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Now, they're focusing on giving her a proper funeral. A donation page has been set up to help with expenses.

“Ever since this happened it’s just been rain, rain, rain, and when I see a little bit of the sun, I just think Journee’s telling us to stop crying,” Nakia Moore said.

Police said they have no updates in the investigation. The family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

