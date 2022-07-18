What Are the Capitals' Options for Forward Lines After Strome Signing?

What are the Caps’ options for forward lines after Strome signing? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

No matter which way you slice it, the Capitals’ have bought themselves a bevy of options in their forward ranks.

After one day of free agency, the team’s goaltending situation was solved with the additions of Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren. Their defense appears set as well, with the signing of Erik Gustafsson, re-signing of Matt Irwin and potential promotion of Lucas Johansen.

As for the forward ranks, though, there not only remains uncertainty as it relates to health, but for positioning as well.

With the trade for Connor Brown and the signing of Dylan Strome, the Capitals have options as for what they want the lines to be for opening night in October — if general manager Brian MacLellan is indeed done making changes to the roster.

Here’s a look at what the Capitals have at center and on the wings:

Centers: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Lars Eller, Connor McMichael, Nic Dowd, Dylan Strome

Other centers: Nicklas Backstrom, Aliaksei Protas, Hendrix Lapierre

This gets a little tricky for a variety of reasons, both for optimization and injury.

Strome holds the key for the lineup in the short-term. A 22-goal scorer last season in Chicago, he figures to add both youth and skill to a Capitals’ lineup that needed it. The question is whether or not the team wants to put him at center, as he can play any forward position.

If he’s at center, Strome played in the OHL with Brown, another new Capital, and there figures to be existing chemistry there. If Strome plays down the middle, he also could be a nice complement for Anthony Mantha and T.J. Oshie on the team’s second line.

Kuznetsov figures to be the top-line center and Dowd figures to man the middle on the team’s shutdown fourth line. From there, Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway will likely take their spots alongside each.

Aside from that, the two middle-six center positions appear open with Strome, McMichael and Eller as the top candidates.

Both McMichael and Eller spent time at wing last season, and if Strome is indeed used as a center, someone is likely going to get squeezed out of the center spot, potentially out of the lineup or even off the roster altogether.

The Capitals have a few “break glass in case of emergency” players that can take a faceoff like Marcus Johansson or T.J. Oshie, but for now, the Capitals have options up the middle.

The long-term key at center remains Backstrom, and what his recovery schedule looks like.

If he’s able to return in the regular season, as it stands now the Capitals would have six NHL centers at their disposal, but $9.2 million in cap space would have to be cleared to fit Backstrom on the team. For now, that won’t be an issue for, at least, some of the season.

MacLellan said Backstrom wants to return to the team at some point during the season. Fitting him in the lineup, making sure he’s healthy and getting him under the salary cap would all become issues. But those aren’t issues to deal with in July.

Aside from Backstrom, the team has Protas and Lapierre available to play center whenever injuries inevitably strike during the season.

Wingers: Alex Ovechkin, Anthony Mantha, Conor Sheary, Connor Brown, T.J. Oshie, Marcus Johansson, Garnet Hathaway, Joe Snively, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Other wings: Tom Wilson, Carl Hagelin, Brett Leason

The wings are, in a way, more set than the centers are. The questions are just who slides in where.

With (the listed) nine forwards and one of the centers that gets squeezed out, two players won’t be in the lineup on opening night. The rest of the discussion is about who goes where and who sits.

Does Brown slide in the top line spot absent Wilson, who is recovering from a torn ACL? Which center of the five (Kuznetsov, McMichael, Eller, Strome and Dowd) is bumped, and where do they slide into the lineup? Does the team opt for a “speed” line with Sheary, McMichael and Brown?

Coach Peter Laviolette has a bevy of options at his disposal to start the season, and as of now, the roster is full of possibilities for him to roll the forward lines.

Things will get a bit more complicated when Wilson comes back at some point during the season, as he posted a career-best season on a top line with Ovechkin and Kuznetsov.

But for the Capitals, his return is going to exemplify just how many options the team has this season.