West Virginia

West Virginia Police Seek Driver in Crash That Killed Child

By Associated Press

ambulance generic daytime
Getty Images

Police in West Virginia are looking for a motorist involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 2-year-old boy.

The child was struck Thursday near the McDowell County community of Bradshaw, Sheriff's Deputy James Muncy said. Details of the accident weren't released.

The vehicle, which left the scene, was described as an older model silver SUV, possibly with front-end damage, Muncy said in a statement. The vehicle was heading toward Buchanan County in southwest Virginia.

Local

Maryland 45 mins ago

Uptick in Utility Scams Possible in Maryland With End of Moratorium on Shut-Offs

in the community 2 hours ago

A Holiday Tradition for Military Families Transforms Into a Drive-Thru Winter Wonderland

The statement said the sheriff's department is requesting the public's help in locating the vehicle and driver. West Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

West VirginiaVirginia
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us