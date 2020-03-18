coronavirus

West Virginia Orders Restaurants to Stop Dine-In Service

By Andrea Swalec and Willard West

NBC 5 News

All restaurants and bars in West Virginia are now prohibited from offering indoor service in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Carryout, delivery and drive-thru service is still allowed. 

West Virginia currently has one case of COVID-19, according to state officials.

Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order Wednesday that prohibits customers from consuming food or drinks inside any bar or restaurant. The order also shut down all the state’s casinos until further notice.

Carryout, delivery and drive-thru operations are allowed to remain open in hopes that the economic impact of the virus on the state’s restaurants and bars will be limited.

Washington, D.C., and Maryland previously issued orders that restaurants stop dine-in service. 

Virginia initially recommended and then required restaurants to limit dine-in service to 10 people at a time.

