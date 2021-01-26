West Virginia

West Virginia Man Sentenced for Taking Donations for Service Members

Thousands of people donated to Hearts2Heros, which misrepresented that it was a charity, prosecutors said

By Associated Press

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years for taking money that donors believed would be used to send care packages to deployed service members, a prosecutor said.

Christopher T. Engle, 30, of Bunker Hill, was sentenced to 41 months Monday for wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

Engle's company, Hearts2Heros, solicited contributions and misrepresented that the organization was a charity, Powell's office said in a news release.

Engle pleaded guilty in February. The total loss was more than $286,000, and Engle was ordered to pay that amount in restitution, the release said.

Donors numbered in the thousands, from West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, the release said.

