coronavirus

West Virginia Governor, Staff Tested for COVID-19 After Case Confirmed in Capitol

By The Associated Press

Gov. Jim Justice
Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his staff are being tested for the coronavirus after a staffer in the capitol building tested positive on Friday.

Justice says he was tested minutes before a noon press conference where he announced a record high of new cases. The state reported 540 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The employee who tested positive on Friday morning works for the attorney general, according to Curtis Johnson, a spokesman for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

West Virginia reported seven additional virus-related deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to at least 487.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19West Virginiajim justice
