Wes Unseld Jr. Says Johnny Davis' Intangibles Are ‘Through the Roof'

Johnny Davis put up 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He played in one of college basketball’s toughest conferences, put up a career-high against the third-ranked team in the country, and was named the best D-I player in the nation.

But those accolades weren’t the only reasons why the Washington Wizards selected the Wisconsin guard with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft.

“You look at just the numbers and those will speak for themselves, but the character, the cognitive, all these other intangibles were through the roof,” said Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. on Russell & Medhurst on The Team 980 on Thursday. “He’s got a competitive spirit, a very mature approach for a young man. He’s just got a great way about him.”

On the court, it’s easy to see why Davis was such an intriguing prospect for the Wizards. First and foremost, they needed a guard—either a point guard to solidify depth at that position which was desperately needed, or a shooting guard to come off the bench and provide a spark while Bradley Beal sits.

Davis fits that bill. He’s a shooting guard by trade but has been adept at running the floor as well. He also gives the Wizards a much-needed boost on the defensive end, as he can limit dribble penetration and provide solid on-ball perimeter work.

He should also be able to fit into Unseld Jr.’s defense-first mentality quite well in combination with Washington’s other players. Seeing him mesh with the rest of the Wizards’ roster and system should be a smooth transition, the head coach believes.

“I think he’s gonna fit what we do, how we play, very well,” Unseld said. “Obviously every rookie, every young player’s gonna go through a little bit in their first few seasons, trying to figure out the speed of the game, the physicality. But I think, spending what little time I did in watching him, I think he’s gonna make a jump.”

Unseld’s testimonial lines up with that from the man who ultimately made the call to draft Davis: Wizards’ general manager Tommy Sheppard.

“I think [Davis will] be able to be on the floor with any lineup we throw out there. I’m really excited. I think he’s somebody that’s going to hit our rotation pretty quickly,” Sheppard said last week. He also complimented Davis’ on-court attributes as he was able to be so effective on both ends of the floor, night after night, against some of the stiffest competition in the NCAA.

Sometimes a player’s off-court résumé is just as important as their scouting report. Washington was impressed that both were sterling in Johnny Davis’ case.