Wendy's at Center of DC's ‘Dave Thomas Circle' to Close Tuesday: Mayor

If you want to order a Frosty in the middle of a D.C. intersection, time is running out.

The Wendy’s at the center of what’s been dubbed “Dave Thomas Circle,” after the company's founder, will close Tuesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in tweet Friday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The mayor said she was told the fast food joint at Florida and New York avenues NE would operate on Tuesday and completely leave by the end of the month.

An update on Dave Thomas Circle: We were informed today that the last day of operations for the Wendy’s will be next Tuesday, & they will vacate the premise by 9/30.



Onward to a less confusing and safer intersection. Grateful for the advocacy of neighbors who helped us get here. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 18, 2021

Wendy’s corporate headquarters did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

D.C. used eminent domain to acquire the property in the notoriously confusing and congested intersection. The intersection will be redesigned to be simpler and safer, the mayor’s office announced in February.

“Almost every Washingtonian has their own Dave Thomas Circle horror story,” Bowser said at the time. “Now, we are taking the necessary actions to transform this confusing intersection into a multimodal project that supports the current and future needs of DC drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.”

D.C.’s transportation department was helping the Wendy’s relocate, the mayor’s office said in February

“Onward to a less confusing and safer intersection. Grateful for the advocacy of neighbors who helped us get here,” the mayor’s tweet Friday said.

The redesign will have protected bike lanes and three public park spaces. Go here to see plans for the redesign of the intersection.