Northeast DC

Wendy's at Center of DC's ‘Dave Thomas Circle' to Close Tuesday: Mayor

“Onward to a less confusing and safer intersection," Mayor Muriel Bowser said

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you want to order a Frosty in the middle of a D.C. intersection, time is running out. 

The Wendy’s at the center of what’s been dubbed “Dave Thomas Circle,” after the company's founder, will close Tuesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said in tweet Friday night. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The mayor said she was told the fast food joint at Florida and New York avenues NE would operate on Tuesday and completely leave by the end of the month. 

Wendy’s corporate headquarters did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

D.C. used eminent domain to acquire the property in the notoriously confusing and congested intersection. The intersection will be redesigned to be simpler and safer, the mayor’s office announced in February

Local

Annapolis 50 mins ago

Siblings Missing After Running Away From Annapolis Middle School: Police

Howard University 13 hours ago

Who's the Real HU? Howard Takes on Hampton at Audi Field

“Almost every Washingtonian has their own Dave Thomas Circle horror story,” Bowser said at the time. “Now, we are taking the necessary actions to transform this confusing intersection into a multimodal project that supports the current and future needs of DC drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.” 

D.C.’s transportation department was helping the Wendy’s relocate, the mayor’s office said in February

“Onward to a less confusing and safer intersection. Grateful for the advocacy of neighbors who helped us get here,” the mayor’s tweet Friday said. 

The redesign will have protected bike lanes and three public park spaces. Go here to see plans for the redesign of the intersection.

This article tagged under:

Northeast DCdc transportationDave Thomas Circle
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us