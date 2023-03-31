Well-Liked Neighbor Killed in D.C.'s Brookland Neighborhood

A man was shot and killed near his home in D.C.'s Brookland neighborhood Thursday night.

Deandre Holmes, 36, was shot about 9:45 p.m. in front of his pickup truck in the 1500 block of Kearny Street NE, police said.

Neighbors told police they heard an argument before the gunfire.

They also heard a car leave the scene, police said. Some witnesses said it looked like a white sedan.

Neighbors said Holmes lived on the block with his mother and was very well-known and well-liked in the neighborhood.

In February, police arrested a man after a headless body was found behind a home down the street in the 1300 block of Kearny.