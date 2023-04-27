Wegman's Robbery Suspect Rams Into Maryland Police Car, Injures Officer

A Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer was hurt Thursday when a robbery suspect rammed into the officer's cruiser outside a Wegman's grocery store in Germantown, police say.

Just after 2 p.m., the officer responded to a report of a theft at the Wegman's on Seneca Meadows Parkway when the suspect hit his cruiser, Montgomery County police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said the suspect got away.

No further information was provided about what the suspect allegedly took from the store and police haven't yet given a description of him.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.