Jobs

Wegmans Hiring 600 Workers for Stores Opening in DC, Alexandria

"If the candidate has the right attitude, we can teach them all the other skills needed to be successful"

By Ayanna Martinez

wegmans store exterior
Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Job seekers in the D.C. area may find opportunities at Wegmans.

The grocery company is hiring more than 600 people in full-time and part-time roles at stores set to open this year in Northwest D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia, they announced Tuesday. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

An online hiring event for the Alexandria store, to be located on Stovall Street in the Carlyle area, will be held Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. Applicants for positions at that store or the store coming to the City Ridge development on Wisconsin Avenue NW can apply on the company’s website

Wegmans is looking for people with good attitudes, above all, D.C. Store Manager Kevin Russell said. 

Local

Virginia General Assembly 18 mins ago

Virginia's 1st Female Lt. Gov. Takes Her Seat in the Senate

Metro 35 mins ago

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld to Retire in 6 Months

“We’re looking for friendly people who share our passion for food and are eager to learn and grow with us,” he said in a statement. “We hire employees who demonstrate our company values, including respect, empowerment, and high standards. If the candidate has the right attitude, we can teach them all the other skills needed to be successful.”

The Alexandria store will open this spring, Wegmans said; the D.C. store will open this summer. 

This article tagged under:

JobsJob Fair
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us