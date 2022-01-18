Wegmans Hiring 600 Workers for Stores Opening in DC, Alexandria

Job seekers in the D.C. area may find opportunities at Wegmans.

The grocery company is hiring more than 600 people in full-time and part-time roles at stores set to open this year in Northwest D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia, they announced Tuesday.

An online hiring event for the Alexandria store, to be located on Stovall Street in the Carlyle area, will be held Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. Applicants for positions at that store or the store coming to the City Ridge development on Wisconsin Avenue NW can apply on the company’s website.

Wegmans is looking for people with good attitudes, above all, D.C. Store Manager Kevin Russell said.

“We’re looking for friendly people who share our passion for food and are eager to learn and grow with us,” he said in a statement. “We hire employees who demonstrate our company values, including respect, empowerment, and high standards. If the candidate has the right attitude, we can teach them all the other skills needed to be successful.”

The Alexandria store will open this spring, Wegmans said; the D.C. store will open this summer.