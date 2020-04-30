Weather Alert: Heavy-Duty Rain, Flooding Possible Thursday

Heavy rain could bring flooding and flash floods to the D.C. area on Thursday -- expect 1-2 inches of rain or more pouring from multiple waves of showers and storms.

Flooding and flash floods are the main concern, especially as some isolated areas could see rainfall closer to 3 inches.

The areas in green have better potential for flash flooding tomorrow. The brighter the green, the better the chance ... stay weather ready!! pic.twitter.com/XYDeYX0Exf — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) April 29, 2020

Storm Team4 has declared Thursday a weather alert day. The National Weather Service announced a flood watch will be in effect throughout the D.C. area from 10 a.m. through the evening. Coastal flooding is also a concern. Here's a full list of affected cities and counties.

If you have to go out, remember to never drive into a flooded roadway. Turn around, don't drown.

It will be soggy and wet at times much of Thursday but the heaviest rain is looking to hit the D.C. metro area from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Don't expect sunshine Thursday or Friday with temperatures stuck in the 50s and low 60s through the period.

The heaviest rain will end late Thursday evening but lingering showers will hang around. Friday will stay cloudy with passing showers much of the day and afternoon temperatures only reaching the low 60s.

On Saturday morning, storms will pull away and highs over the weekend are expected to hit the 70s.