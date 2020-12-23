Major Rainstorm Expected Christmas Eve in DC Area; Flash Flood Watch Issued

A major storm will blast through the D.C. area on Christmas Eve, bringing a risk of flash flooding and dangerously high wind gusts before Santa delivers a blast of Arctic air.

The worst of the storm is expected from sunset on Christmas eve until sunrise on Christmas morning.

A flash flood watch will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through late at night for much of D.C. and surrounding areas of Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. Thursday will be a weather alert day, Storm Team4 says. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

WEATHER ALERT FOR CHRISMAS EVE. Flood watch issued. Heavy rain arrives late tomorrow afternoon. Have all travel completed by 5pm and hunker down for Christmas Eve evening. High winds & heavy rain could lead to flooding and power outages by midnight. Stay with @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/iJhw3JQbt3 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 23, 2020

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says you should avoid travel during that storm if possible — only Santa should be out!

Wednesday is the day to run those last-minute errands. Morning sunshine will eventually fade behind increasing clouds later in the afternoon. Highs will be closing in on 50°.

The first sprinkles of rain will arrive before noon Thursday, with steadier rain and more powerful winds set to arrive by 4 or 5 p.m. Highs will near 60°.

By sundown on Christmas Eve, both the rain and the wind will increase rapidly.

Rainfall amounts could total 1-2 inches, with very heavy downpours possible overnight.

There’s even a chance for some rare Christmas thunder.

Gusts could reach 40-50 mph and are expected to be strongest from 8 p.m. until early Christmas morning. That strong wind could fell branches, trees or power lines, a risk to any travels who don’t have Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to guide their way.

The combination of wind, blinding rain and flooding should be taken seriously.

Santa will deliver Arctic air so plan for tumbling temperatures and frigid wind chills in the teens and 20s on Christmas morning. Christmas Day will be the coldest in years and a passing snow flurry or snow showers will be possible.

The weather will improve over the weekend. Saturday will be sunny, cold and breezy with highs barely above freezing. Sunday will be sunny and chilly with highs back above 40° and a chance for rain will return on Monday.

