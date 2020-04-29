Weather Alert: Heavy-Duty Rain, Flooding Possible Thursday

Prioritize getting outside when it's breezy and mild on Wednesday because the D.C. area is set to get soaked on Thursday.

Wednesday doesn't bring any significant weather worries, just some sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says it's a good day to clear out any gutters and storm drains that need it.

Skies will get cloudy by evening and rain may move in after sunset.

Rainfall of 2 inches or more is possible on Thursday, creating a risk for flooding.

Storm Team4 has declared Thursday a weather alert day. The National Weather Service announced a flood watch will be in effect throughout the D.C. area from the afternoon through the evening. Here's a full list of affected cities and counties.

The heaviest rain will end late Thursday evening but lingering showers will hang around. Friday will stay cloudy with passing showers much of the day and afternoon temperatures only reaching the low 60s.

On Saturday morning, storms will pull away and highs over the weekend are expected to hit the 70s.