‘We need you': Greenbelt school community holds vigil for missing teacher

Nearly a month since a second grade teacher went missing from Greenbelt, Maryland, family members, students and staff came together for a vigil, holding out hope for her safe return.

Mariame Toure Sylla was last seen July 29 going for a walk at Schrom Hills Park. A family member who lives with Sylla reported her missing the next day. An exhaustive search of the park did not provide clues about her disappearance.

Sylla taught at the Dora Kennedy French Immersion School. On Sunday, the day before the start of the school year, dozens came together to pray for her return and to lean on each other. Students, fellow teachers and community members all spoke about how important Sylla is.

“[We’ll] do what we believe Madame Sylla would’ve wanted us to do, which is continue to press on and make sure that these students are seeing the best version of themselves through the direct teaching of French,” Principal James Spence II said.

Greenbelt police along with other state and federal agencies are still investigating her disappearance.

“We need you. We love you. Everybody is looking for you. Please come back. We need you,” Sylla’s sister, Fati Toure, said.

Toure said she’s been overwhelmed by the support her family has received from the Greenbelt community, and they hope someone out there may have some information that may lead to answers in the case.