A mother and father are pleading for their 19-year-old son to come home after he went missing in Fairfax County on Saturday, Prince William County police said.

Kyle Coleman's car was found abandoned after a crash near a mall. He met up with friends before the accident, according to his parents, Cimmerian and Keith Coleman.

He was last seen at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday shortly before the crash, according to police.

When he didn't return home in Gainesville, Virginia, his parents tracked his cellphone to where they found the abandoned car. The airbag was deployed but there was no sign of blood or Kyle Coleman.

Cimmerian Coleman said his phone, car keys and a pair of slides were left inside the car.

"If he is alert and watching this, we want to be able to say: Son, we love you. Come home," Keith Coleman said. "We don't care about what happened with the car. What we care most about is you."

Kyle Coleman was last seen wearing a red and white Morehouse College windbreaker and black running pants. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should contact the police.