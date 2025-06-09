Northern Virginia

‘We love you. Come home': 19-year-old missing after car crash near Tysons mall

Kyle Coleman's car was found abandoned with his phone and car keys left behind, but no sign of him.

By Taylor Edwards

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mother and father are pleading for their 19-year-old son to come home after he went missing in Fairfax County on Saturday, Prince William County police said.

Kyle Coleman's car was found abandoned after a crash near a mall. He met up with friends before the accident, according to his parents, Cimmerian and Keith Coleman.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He was last seen at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday shortly before the crash, according to police.

When he didn't return home in Gainesville, Virginia, his parents tracked his cellphone to where they found the abandoned car. The airbag was deployed but there was no sign of blood or Kyle Coleman.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Military Jun 6

21-year-old sailor Angelina Resendiz goes missing from Navy barracks in Virginia

Northeast DC Jun 4

Where is Ana Cecilia? Family frantically searching for missing DC mother

Cimmerian Coleman said his phone, car keys and a pair of slides were left inside the car.

"If he is alert and watching this, we want to be able to say: Son, we love you. Come home," Keith Coleman said. "We don't care about what happened with the car. What we care most about is you."

Kyle Coleman was last seen wearing a red and white Morehouse College windbreaker and black running pants. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should contact the police.

This article tagged under:

Northern VirginiaFairfax CountyPrince William County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us