‘We just want answers': Family demands justice after Manassas double murder

New information about a double murder in Manassas points to a violent incident the day before the bodies of Joshua Lee Davis and his wife, Nicole Wanda Lynn Davis, were found in the basement they rented in a house on Hanson Grove Court.

Investigators have learned that on Oct. 12, Amandeep Singh pulled a gun on two other women who live in that house, held them in a bedroom, choked one of them, struck the other and fired off a round that didn't hit anyone.

Those women, described by police as family members, got out of the house.

Prince William County Police say that incident wasn’t immediately reported, but police say sometime after that, Singh shot and killed the Davises in the basement of that home. Police discovered their bodies the next day during an early morning welfare-check.

“She had nothing to do with whatever was going on,” said Nesara Whitman, the sister of Nicole Davis.

She says she hasn’t been able to find out much more than that since the murders.

“This was a senseless act of violence, and we just want answers,” Whitman said.

Answers for Nicole Davis’ two daughters and three grandchildren.

“They will never get any memories, special moments, nothing,” Whitman said. “This person took them away from them.”

Singh was arrested in New Jersey after an incident with family members there. It led to the welfare check in Manassas, and for the Davises and those that loved them, it led to a family coming undone.

“This is a huge hole,” Whitman said. “I mean, she was the eldest sibling. She kept us all together.”

Singh faces two counts of murder, felony firearm charges, abduction, strangulation, as well as domestic assault and battery charges. He’s being held in Bergen County pending extradition.