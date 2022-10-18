‘We Have Done Nothing Wrong': Cannabis Company Sues DC for $700K After Police Raid

The owners of a D.C. cannabis company are suing the city after they claim police officers seized more than $700,000 in cash during raids in 2021. In each case, the charges were dropped or the attorney general chose not to prosecute.

Now, the owners want their money back.

In August 2021, security cameras rolled as D.C. police raided Mr. Nice Guys DC, a popular cannabis business in Northwest. Officers can be seen filing up the stairs and smashing an ATM before seizing cash and merchandise, and arresting several people in the process.

“It’s exhausting to always have this uphill battle,” Gregory Wimsatt, co-owner of the company, said.

Co-owner Damion West agrees.

“Like, where is the justice? They come in, kick in our door, raid us, you know take our money,” he said.

Wimsatt and West spoke with News4 days after filing the lawsuit against the city seeking $750,000 in damages.

They said police have raided their stores multiple times over the last few years and seized hundreds of thousands, but despite the cases being dropped or dismissed, cops are still holding onto their cash.

“It’s been close to about $800,000 in product and cash. What we specifically asked for in this case was just the cash. That’s not including loss of damages in product. We’ve had other situations where they’ve actually banned us from our location,” Wimsatt said.

Businesses like Mr. Nice Guys operate in the District under a legal loophole. Customers buy a product like a piece of art and get marijuana as a gift with purchase.

Despite operating in what some call a legal gray area, these business owners say their case is black and white.

“I’m going to be a voice for the people who don’t have a voice,” West said. “I’m not going to stand for it. We have done nothing wrong. We’re operating in a gray space that they created, and the only thing we want is our money back.”

The Office of the Attorney General declined to comment on the case.