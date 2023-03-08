‘We Are Angry, We Are Hurt, We Are Hopeful': Family of Man Shot by DC Police Reacts to Murder Charge

The family of a man shot and killed by a D.C. police officer in August 2021 said Wednesday the loss was unbearable.

Sgt. Enis Jevric is charged with second-degree murder and a civil riots violation in the shooting of 27-year-old An’Twan Gilmore.

“In life, we shouldn’t have to bury a loved one from gun violence, but it hurts even more that the violence came from a law enforcement officer that was here and supposed to protect and serve,” said Gilmore’s cousin, LaShaunna Gilmore.

Officers found Gilmore asleep at the wheel at New York Avenue NE and Florida Avenue NE with a gun in his waistband, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He woke up as officers approached his car with a shield, police said. The car started rolling forward and a sergeant began shooting even though it’s against D.C. police policy to fire at a moving vehicle.

“I’m just glad that I was there, because I feel like if I wasn’t, then the narrative would’ve been totally different,” said Jordan White, who recorded video of the encounter on his cellphone.

“They took a friend, a brother, an uncle, a cousin and a great man,” LaShaunna Gilmore said. “We don’t know and we don’t understand how a sergeant can come on a scene and begin to shoot and kill in under a minute.”

Gilmore’s family said they’re happy criminal charges were filed but that won’t bring him back.

“We are angry, we are hurt, but we are hopeful that the justice system won’t fail us and we can make things right,” his cousin said.

D.C. police released a statement saying, “We are confident that the subsequent criminal proceedings will be deliberated fairly and do recognize this is a difficult matter for everyone involved.”

Jevric was released on personal recognizance Tuesday while he awaits trial. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

He has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting, police said.