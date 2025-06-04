Waterways around DC will be closed during June 14 military parade

Waterways around the District will be closed off as part of the security plan for the upcoming military parade marking the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

The preliminary plan is to block off access to the Potomac River from in Hains Point all the way up to the Key Bridge, News4 has learned.

Not everyone is happy with that decision.

Capt. Tim Blanchard, who runs the Fish the Potomac charter boat company near Navy Yard had his sights set on a busy day June 14.

"It's Father’s Day weekend — so that’s one of the biggest weekends to get out on the water," Blanchard said.

But the word now is trickling down to business and boat owners like Blanchard that much of the Potomac around the immediate area of the District will be off-limits June 14 because of the planned Army 250 events.

"They shut it down. It’s basically like closing the street for your store," Blanchard said. "And we just can’t operate."

Blanchard said he's concerned about the economic impact on his business.

"Ah, this could be a couple grand for me, which, you know, for a small business like mine, it’s not a small amount of money," he said. "You know, that’s probably my slip fee for a month and fuel."

The Coast Guard sent out a memo saying in part: "This action is being taken to protect government officials, mitigate potential terrorist acts and incidents, and enhance public and maritime safety and security immediately before, during, and after this event."

The military parade is expected to take place along Constitution Avenue NW between 15th and 23rd streets. More than 100 military vehicles are expected to roll out for the event. Army tanks already are headed to D.C., along with other equipment.

A massive air show featuring military planes and helicopters is also expected.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is warning of potential travel delays in the skies.

"There could be some disruption to the airspace at times," Bowser said. "We don’t know when that is, but that could affect, for short periods of time, air travel."

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority expects some air traffic to be halted at times, the agency confirmed to News4.

As for Blanchard, the charter boat captain, he said he’s hoping that maybe the government could make an exception for boats like his on that day. However, right now there's no indication that a change in security will happen.