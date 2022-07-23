Watergate Hotel

Watergate Hotel Hit By Car Friday, 1 Injured

The crash caused one injury and minor damage to the historical hotel

By Allison Hageman

A car crashed in to the Watergate Hotel in D.C. Friday afternoon injuring one person, according to DC Fire and EMS.

Authorities reported a vehicle striking a building in the the 2600 Block of Virginia Ave NW at 2 p.m. Friday. A rescue squad on the scene was needed to stabilize the vehicle before the driver was safely removed, DC Fire said. A driver in a second car was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Photos from the incident shows a silver car that hit a window under a balcony at the hotel. It appears that the car also drove through a fence and bushes before hitting the window. In the photos, cracks to the window and damage to the front of the car can be seen.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Watergate Hotel did not have an structural damage from the incident. Details about the second car were not immediately available.

Washington DC 3 hours ago

DC Awarding $4 Million Grant to Anacostia BID

monkeypox 21 hours ago

Toddler in California and Infant in DC Diagnosed With Monkeypox: Officials

This article tagged under:

Watergate HotelWashington DCcar crashDC Fire and EMS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us