Maryland

Water main break leads to crashes in Silver Spring: Authorities

At least three people were hurt in “minor collisions” between at least five vehicles on University Boulevard East at E Indian Spring Drive. 

By Tom Lynch and Briana Trujillo

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue 122216
News4

At least three people were hurt when several cars crashed in Silver Spring after a small water main break led to icy conditions on the road, authorities said. 

It was around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday when police responded to “minor collisions” between at least five vehicles on University Boulevard East at E Indian Spring Drive. 

Montgomery County Fire and EMS crews evaluated eight people in the cars and took three to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Crews determined a small water main break on University Boulevard may have caused icy conditions and led to the crashes. 

This article tagged under:

MarylandMontgomery CountySilver Spring
