Water main break leads to crashes in Silver Spring: Authorities

At least three people were hurt when several cars crashed in Silver Spring after a small water main break led to icy conditions on the road, authorities said.

It was around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday when police responded to “minor collisions” between at least five vehicles on University Boulevard East at E Indian Spring Drive.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS crews evaluated eight people in the cars and took three to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews determined a small water main break on University Boulevard may have caused icy conditions and led to the crashes.