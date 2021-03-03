Water Main Break Floods South Whiting Street in Alexandria

A water main break on South Whiting Street in Alexandria Wednesday sent water shooting into the air and left a street flooded.

The break occurred near Stevenson Avenue just east of Interstate 395 in a busy area with residencies, offices and a juvenile detention center.

Alexandria Police said the closure impacts the 200 block of South Whiting Street from Stevenson Avenue to the front of the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center.

HAPPENING NOW:: Water main break has closed the 200 block of South Whiting Street from Stevenson Ave. to the front of the Northern Va. Juvenile Detention Center. This video was taken around 4:30 a.m. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ahkx5VKLJO — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) March 3, 2021

Video showed water erupting from the street at 4:30 a.m., police say. The water continued to gush for hours. It was stopped by about 7 a.m.

Parts of South Whiting Street have buckled and cratered. Water pooled toward Stevenson Avenue, blocking access. Police advised avoiding the area.

With temperatures below freezing, some of that water could turn to ice.

It’s unclear what caused the break.

