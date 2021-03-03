Alexandria

Water Main Break Floods South Whiting Street in Alexandria

The 200 block of South Whiting Street was closed Wednesday morning, Alexandria Police said

NBC Universal, Inc.

A water main break on South Whiting Street in Alexandria Wednesday sent water shooting into the air and left a street flooded.

The break occurred near Stevenson Avenue just east of Interstate 395 in a busy area with residencies, offices and a juvenile detention center.

Alexandria Police said the closure impacts the 200 block of South Whiting Street from Stevenson Avenue to the front of the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center.

Video showed water erupting from the street at 4:30 a.m., police say. The water continued to gush for hours. It was stopped by about 7 a.m.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Parts of South Whiting Street have buckled and cratered. Water pooled toward Stevenson Avenue, blocking access. Police advised avoiding the area.

Local

Virginia 1 hour ago

Virginia Is 10th State to Pass Domestic Worker Protections

timothy cole 9 hours ago

One Year Later, DC's COVID-19 ‘Patient Zero' Gets Back to Leading Church Services

With temperatures below freezing, some of that water could turn to ice.

It’s unclear what caused the break.

Stay with News4 for more on this breaking news

This article tagged under:

Alexandriawater main
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us