Water Main Break Floods NE DC Home

Water flooded the basement of at least one Northeast D.C. home overnight Wednesday after a water main burst open on South Dakota Avenue.

Homeowner Etienne Vainquer and his nephew awoke to the sound of water.

UPDATE: at least one NE DC homeowner has flooded basement due to water main break on South Dakota Ave. @dcwater on scene and aware of issue. No timetable on repairs. Water outages and street closures in Woodridge. pic.twitter.com/uirRYbpcFN — Jummy Olabanji (@JummyNBC) December 11, 2019

"When I go on down, it is full. The basement is full of water. All of it," said Vainquer. Video from the basement shows the water covered the tops of Vainquer's feet as he assessed the damage to his home.

He said his basement required repairs after another flood related to a water main last year.

The 16-inch water main broke then spewed water down South Dakota Avenue near Taylor and Perry streets. Crews responded about 3 a.m.

Water was shut off for 40-50 homes between Perry and Shepherd Street. Roads were also closed in the area. The repairs could take 8-10 hours, DC Water said.