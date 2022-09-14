WATCH: Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Partakes in New York Fashion Week

WATCH: Kyle Kuzma walks the runway at New York Fashion Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Kyle Kuzma has been known to wear some eye-catching outfits.
Just look no further than this sweater he went viral for sporting to a Wizards game last November.
So it's no surprise that the Wizards forward was spotted partaking in New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.
In an Instagram Story from Gershona Annor, Kuzma was captured walking down the runway at the Puma Futrograde show in New York City. Kuzma donned an all-black outfit that featured a hood, long sleeves and a large skirt-like bottom:
New York Fashion Week isn't the only event on Kuzma's calendar this week. He's set to throw out for the first pitch ahead of Nats vs. Marlins at Nationals Park on Saturday, exactly one week before Wizards training camp gets underway.