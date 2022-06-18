Watch Ryan Zimmerman's Jersey Number Get Retired by the Nationals

Watch the Nationals retire Ryan Zimmerman’s jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Nationals are celebrating Ryan Zimmerman's career this weekend, culminating in his No. 11 jersey retirement. Throughout his 16 years in the nation's capital, he crossed paths with many players in the Nationals organization.

Former teammates returned to Nationals Park on Saturday to celebrate Zimmerman's career; meanwhile, others from Nick Johnson to Max Scherzer partook in a video congratulating him on this moment.

Zimmerman's family lended their voice to narrate the accomplishments leading to the former first baseman having his number retired by the franchise.

The former first baseman spent his entire MLB career with the Nationals, compiling several accolades along the way. The 37-year-old appeared in over 1,500 games for the Nationals, where he had a batting average of .277 while racking up 284 home runs, 1,061 RBI, and 1,846 hits.

The big unveiling @Nationals Park in honor of Mr. National Ryan Zimmerman. Lots of cheers and tears here today. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/mL3k2GlwqJ — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) June 18, 2022

Furthermore, Zimmerman won two Silver Sluggers, one Gold Glove, was a two-time all-star, and won the World Series in 2019 during his time with Washington.

"This is by far the most nervous I've ever felt on this field," Zimmerman said about his retirement ceremony. "I hope it gives you the same feeling I get inside. You should, because it's as much yours as it is mine."

Zimmerman won't be riding away into the sunset as the Nationals announce his new title of Special Advisor for Baseball and Business Operations.