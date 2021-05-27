Watch Live: Storm Team4's Doug Kammerer to Eat Brood X Cicadas

Bug appétit! Doug’s Backyard Weather Cicada Cookout is on.

You’ve heard of the Brood X cicadas that have emerged after 17 years underground — maybe you’ve even heard them singing in your own yard.

Thursday on News4, Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer is going to eat cicadas on live television.

Tommy McFly has been playing party-planner and brought in Xavier Deshayes, Executive Chef for the Ronald Reagan Building, in to plan a full gourmet menu.

Tune in at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to catch Doug chow his way through an appetizer, two entrée plates and dessert — all featuring bugs.

Here's a sneak peek at the appetizer: a Caesar salad with crispy cicada croutons.

Eating cicadas is totally safe (unless you have shellfish allergies), entomologists and food experts told News4.

They are also high in protein and have some minerals and vitamins, Jess Fanzo, Ph.D., professor of global food policy and ethics at Johns Hopkins University and author of the upcoming book “Can Fixing Dinner Fix the Planet?” told TODAY.

Eating them could also be good for the environment.

"Cicadas are of course a very sustainable alternative protein source as far as the environment is concerned," Fanzo said.

