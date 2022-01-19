Watch Live: Prosecutors to Announce Charges in Fairfax, Prince George's Killings

Prosecutors and police in Fairfax and Prince George’s counties say they will announce charges Wednesday against a man who they say is responsible for two cold case homicides.

Chief Kevin Davis and Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, of Fairfax County, and Chief Malik Aziz and State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, of Prince George's County, are expected to speak at a joint press conference at 2 p.m. Watch live in the video feed above.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police did not immediately release the names of the suspect or the two victims. One person was killed in Fairfax County; the other was killed in Prince George’s County.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.