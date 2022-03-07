Watch Live: Officials Giving Update on Silver Spring Explosion as Investigation Continues

Officials are giving an update Monday on the powerful explosion and fire that tore through an apartment complex in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Thursday. Watch live in the video feed above.

Fourteen people, including two children, were hurt at the Friendly Garden Apartments. No known residents of 2405 Lyttonsville Road, the building where the explosion occurred, died or are missing, officials previously said.

Work in the days since the blast has focused on its cause and origin, as well as eliminating the possibility that someone visiting the apartment complex, such as a delivery worker, could have been killed, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said.

Mon 3/7 Friendly Gardens Apts, Lyttonsville Rd, @mcfrs Fire/Explosive Investigators continue forensic work focusing on cause & origin of 3/3 explosion & fire - @MontgomeryCoMD Fire Chief Scott Goldstein & @MontCoExec Elrich are expected to ‘brief’ media TODAY at 3p on-site https://t.co/QxSJkOQFAm pic.twitter.com/oDmlEOkT6i — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 7, 2022

Dogs trained to search for human remains gave “possible indications of alerts” on Thursday. On Friday morning, they alerted to the front, left corner of the building where the explosion occurred, Goldstein said. They alerted to a similar area again later in the day.

“Until we get down to the dirt beneath any of the debris, we will be considering that we have a victim,” Goldstein said Friday.

It’s possible that the dogs are picking up on people’s clothing or personal items, not human remains, he said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Investigators combing through wreckage on Friday found a cut gas pipe in the basement of the building where the explosion occurred.

One theory on the possible cause of the explosion is related to plumbing work being done by a property management worker before the blast, Goldstein said. He stressed that it is only a theory at this early stage. The worker is hospitalized and was interviewed by investigators.

“It is possible that the worker cut that gas pipe,” Goldstein said.

The source of ignition is still unclear.

According to multiple sources familiar with the early stages of the investigation, the maintenance worker told investigators from his hospital bed that he had been doing a plumbing repair in the basement utility room early Thursday. Sources say the man said he was surprised when he cut a pipe, referred to as a line, and no water came out. He then went upstairs to a first-floor apartment to troubleshoot. Not long afterward, the building exploded from the ground up.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.