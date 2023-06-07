Top Ranked Tennis Players Competing at Mubadala Citi DC Open

Some of the world's biggest tennis players are coming to Rock Creek Park this summer.

They are coming to play at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, D.C.’s premier tennis tournament. The event recently merged with Silicon Valley’s Mubadala tournament.

Tournament Chairman Mark Ein announced on News4 the men's players will include Maryland's Frances Tiafoe, Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray.

The women's players will include Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia and Sloane Stephens.

Mubadala is a global investment firm that is very involved in the tennis world. Ein said the Citi Open team shared their vision and the firm is excited to get involved in the D.C. tennis community.

The Mubadala tournament had been in San Jose for close to 50 years. The merge between the two tournaments created the world’s first men’s and women’s 500-level event, Ein said.

“500 is one of the big categories of tennis tournaments,” Ein said. “It’s the only one in the world and it means that we're gonna’ have the best men and women here in D.C. every summer.”

A new piece of history for one of the most storied tournaments in the US.



Washington, DC will welcome the very first ever combined @atptour and @WTA 500 event this summer, and a new co-title sponsor @Mubadala, to create the Mubadala Citi DC Open! 🇺🇸🎾 #MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/pVXCL5Tirn — Mubadala Citi DC Open (@mubadalacitidc) June 1, 2023

Frances Tiafoe, 25, is the local hero from Prince George's County who is ranked No. 12 in the world. He has played at the sport's biggest matches, including the U.S. French and Australian Open. He has also represented the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympics that happened in 2021.

"I love where I'm from. I love everything about Prince George's County," he told News4 after his historic run to the U.S. Open semifinals in 2022.

Three of the men’s players at the tournament are in the top 10. Medvedev is currently number two, Kyrgios is the defending Citi Open champion and Murray is a tennis great, according to Ein.

Four of the women’s top ten players have signed up. They are “thrilled” to have Coco Gauff, Victoria Azarenka, former number one and multiple grand slam champion and Elina Svitolina, who is returning after a pregnancy, Ein said.

"This is just the start. These are the initial players but an unbelievable core of players who will be here on the men's side," Ein said.

The tournament takes place from July 29 to Aug. 6 at the Fitzgerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park.

Tickets are available now at Mubadala Citi DC Open’s website.