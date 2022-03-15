Man Wanted on Murder Charge After Fairfax County Woman Disappears

A Fairfax County, Virginia, woman is missing, and a man sought in the case will be charged with murder, police say.

Hannah Choi, 35, was last seen at her home in the 5300 block of Jesmond Street, in the Kingstowne area, more than a week ago, on March 5, police said. She was reported missing the following day.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis gave an update and said second-degree murder charges will be brought against “the man who is wanted in the case.” Additional information was not immediately released.

Police previously called Choi a missing endangered person. She stands 5-foot-4 and weighs 125 pounds, police said. She has black eyes, brown hair and a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on one ankle.

