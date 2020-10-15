Watch Live: Fairfax County Prosecutors Giving Update on Bijan Ghaisar Case

Fairfax County prosecutors are giving an update Thursday evening in the case surrounding the fatal 2017 shooting of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar by U.S. Park Police officers. Watch live in the video feed above.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano is speaking.

News4 reported late last year that county prosecutors were pursuing criminal charges against the two officers who fired 10 shots at Ghaisar after a stop-and-go car chase that began along George Washington Parkway in Alexandria.

Federal prosecutors said after a nearly two-year investigation that they would not pursue charges.

Ghaisar was an accountant with no criminal record. His encounter with police on Nov. 17, 2017 began after an Uber driver rear-ended his car.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

In court documents made public last month, officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard said they gave Ghaisar “chance after chance” to stop his vehicle. They said they feared Ghaisar would put them and others in danger.

Fairfax County prosecutors are now pursuing criminal charges against the two U.S. Park Police officers who shot and killed Bijan Ghaisar. News4's Mark Segraves reports.

Ghaisar’s family filed a federal civil suit in their fight for justice

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.