Watch Live: House Committee to Vote on DC Statehood Bill

A bill that would make Washington, D.C., the nation’s 51st state faces a key committee vote on Wednesday.

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform will mark up and vote on H.R. 51, a bill that would give the District’s 700,000 residents voting representation in the legislature.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has said the bill has more support across the country than ever before.

“With Democrats controlling the House, the Senate and the White House, we have never been closer to statehood,” Norton’s opening statement says.

This will prepare the bill to move to the House floor for debate, which could occur next week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

H.R. 51 would make 66 square miles of the current District a state called Washington, Douglass Commonwealth. The name comes from abolitionist and author Frederick Douglass, a longtime D.C. resident.

The bill would also create a small federal district about 2 square miles large. It would be controlled by the federal government and include the National Mall, major monuments, the White House, the Supreme Court and the U.S. Capitol complex, Norton says.

Norton first introduced a statehood bill 30 years ago and has not stopped fighting to get D.C. residents voting representation in Congress.

The movement has gained the support of many Democrat leaders over the past few years, including President Joe Biden.

Last June, the House passed another version of the statehood bill — marking the first time a chamber of Congress has ever voted in favor of statehood.

However, the bill went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate, and the new measure also faces opposition from the GOP.