DC Suing Proud Boys, Oath Keepers Over Jan. 6 Attack

D.C.'s attorney general said Tuesday he is suing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, along with 31 individual members of the far-right groups, for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The federal civil lawsuit alleges that group members planned, promoted and participated in the attack, which "caused extensive damage" to D.C. and its Metropolitan Police Department.

"Today, we’re holding these insurrectionists accountable for conspiring to terrorize the District by planning, promoting, and participating in the deadly attack on the Capitol," attorney general Karl Racine said.

The suit, which is seeking damages in amounts to be determined, is the first filed by a government body against participants in Jan. 6.

BREAKING: I’m suing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, the first civil lawsuit by a government entity against the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. They caused extensive damage to the District, our democracy and particularly the brave men and women of our Metropolitan Police Department. — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) December 14, 2021

“The images of that shameful and contemptible day can never be erased,” Racine said at a press conference announcing the lawsuit. “It was like 9-11, a planned terrorist attack, but this time, our own citizens were hell bent on destroying the freedoms and ideals on which our country was founded, and continues to aspire to achieve.”

Racine has repeatedly condemned the attack on the Capitol.

“As Americans, and those charged with enforcing the law, we must come together to condemn lawless violence, making clear that such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked,” a letter he signed in January says.

