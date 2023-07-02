Watch: Fairfax County officer saves dogs from burning home

A video shows the moments a Fairfax County officer saved three dogs trapped inside a burning home in Alexandria, Virginia.

The officer's bodycam captured the rescue on Sunday, June 18, at about 4 p.m. It shows when he saw the smoke and flames shooting out of the top floor of a townhouse in the 4300 block of Pembrook Village Drive, according to a release from the Fairfax County police.

In the video, he knocks on the door of the home several times but does not receive an answer. A neighbor tells him there are three dogs inside.

Where there's smoke, there's fire. On June 18, a #FCPD officer rescued three dogs from a burning building. Our friends at @ffxfirerescue were able to extinguish the fire. Check out the full details on our Facebook post here: https://t.co/ExGBlCfF3S pic.twitter.com/WSiaJZqxRe — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 30, 2023

He breaks past the locked door and enters the home.

“Fairfax County police, Fairfax County police,” the officer yells in the video.

The dogs bark in response. He goes up the stairs and opens their kennels in the smoke-filled room.

“Without hesitation, the officer made entry into the home and was able to rescue the pets,” the release said. "The officer was overwhelmed by smoke on the top floor and had to exit.”

The fire department extinguished the fire.

The officer and the dogs were not injured.