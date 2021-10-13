animals

Watch: Cheetah Gives Birth to Cubs at National Zoo

The mother and litter are at a Smithsonian location in Virginia

By Skye Witley

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five cheetah cubs were born Tuesday morning at the National Zoo and Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute.

Rosalie, a five-year-old cheetah, birthed the litter between 5:20 and 11:17 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Seeing Rosalie successfully care for this litter—her first—with confidence is very rewarding,” Adrienne Crosier, a cheetah biologist at the institute, said.

The offspring all appear to be strong and are eating well, the National Zoo said in a statement. It added that animal care staff will wait for Rosalie to bond with her cubs before performing a health check and determining their sexes.

In the meanwhile, the litter is being closely monitored by staff via video feed. 

Local

Maryland 57 mins ago

Montgomery County's 1st Latina Councilwoman Seeks Nomination for Lt. Gov. of Maryland

WASHINGTON CAPITALS 2 hours ago

How to Watch Capitals Vs. Rangers

A live feed of the cubs and their mother can be viewed here. Zoo officials cautioned that the cheetahs may wander off-camera to another den at times. 

“Being able to witness the first moments of a cheetah’s life is incredibly special. As webcam viewers watch our cheetah family grow, play and explore their surroundings, we hope the experience brings them joy and helps them feel a deeper connection to this vulnerable species,” Crosier said.

Four cheetah cubs at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute have new names voted for by the public.

Officials didn’t announce whether the cubs would eventually be transferred from the institute in Virginia to the Zoo in D.C. where visitors can see them in person. 

The Smithsonian Institute has fostered 16 litters of cheetah cubs since 2007 and is a member of the Cheetah Breeding Center Coalition, a group of cheetah breeding centers focused on preserving and growing the North American cheetah population.

This article tagged under:

animalsNational ZooWildlifeCheetahscheetah
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us